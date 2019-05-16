Couple wounded during shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade, drive to gas station for help

Miami

A man and a woman were injured early Thursday morning when someone opened fire on them as they sat in a car in front of a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Police said the couple then drove themselves to a Chevron gas station a few blocks away and someone there called 911. The man was shot several times, at least once in the face and in the upper part of his body. The woman was injured from shattered glass in the shooting.

Neither victim has been named. Police said they were alerted to the incident through Shotspotter, an electronic audio surveillance system that relays the sound of gunfire in real time to police.

According to Miami-Dade Police Capt. Alex Acosta, the couple were in their car in front of a home at Northwest 30th Avenue and 44th Street when they were shot at. They drove to the gas station 10 blocks away. Both were conscious when police arrived and were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

Police haven’t offered a motive in the shooting and have yet to release a description of the shooter or any vehicle that might be involved. Anyone with information should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.