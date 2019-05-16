Convicted forger charged in deadly drive-by shooting of two sisters

Drakar Smith Miami-Dade Corrections

A 20-year-old on probation for grand theft has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the April drive-by shooting killing of two sisters.

In addition to the murder of 27-year-old Stephanie Telusme and 24-year-old Joanna Telusme, who were killed while visiting friends in the Annie Coleman apartment complex in Liberty City, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has charged Drakar Smith with two counts of attempted first degree murder from that shooting.

The gofundme page for the funeral of sisters Stephanie and Joanna Telmusme, killed April 14 in Liberty City. gofundme

As Miami-Dade police and friends and relatives at the scene said, the Telusme sisters were collateral tragedies.

They were with friends in one of the housing project’s parking lots around 1:25 a.m. on April 14, when a car rolled up and fired a fusillade of bullets intended for someone else in the area. Also hit were Robert Allen, 30 and Jennifer Charles, 24.

Miami-Dade court records say Smith was on probation until Sept. 27 for third-degree grand theft, check forgery and resisting an officer without violence. Smith was just over six months into that probation in April 2018 when he got 30 days’ probation for carrying a concealed firearm.