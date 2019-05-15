His McDonald’s takeout order was cash. Video shows why he walked away empty-handed

Drive-thru window robber has no luck opening cash register The subject walked up to the drive-thru window, leaned inside while pointing a handgun and demanded the cash from the register. The subject made several unsuccessful attempts to open the register before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The subject walked up to the drive-thru window, leaned inside while pointing a handgun and demanded the cash from the register. The subject made several unsuccessful attempts to open the register before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

An armed man who walked up to the drive-thru window at a Northeast Miami-Dade McDonald’s made a takeout order that’s not on the menu — cash.

Employees quickly fled as he lunged through the window, but his crime, video shows, was thwarted by a heroically complicated cash register.

The video showed the would-be thief, who wore a T-shirt over his head but left his face exposed, repeatedly punching buttons on the electronic register to no avail. The whole time he is hanging halfway into the window, holding a gun in his right hand.

“The subject made several unsuccessful attempts to open the register before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction,” Miami-Dade police said.

Police say the armed robbery happened just before 3 a.m. April 25 at the fast food restaurant at 200 NE 167th St.

No one was injured during the incident and no money was taken. The frustrated thief tucked the gun back into his pocket and walked off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-TIPS (8477).