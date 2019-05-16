A Miami driver killed a 58-year-old man and then took off. Police need your help

How do victims get rescued after a car crash? The process of rescuing victims if they get trapped after a car crash can be difficult. This is how firefighters do it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The process of rescuing victims if they get trapped after a car crash can be difficult. This is how firefighters do it.

Miami Dade police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 58-year-old man last week.

At about 11:05 p.m. May 9, Jose Hernandez-Garcia was killed in the area of Northwest 173rd Drive and 47th Avenue by an unknown driver, police said in a statement Wednesday.

A description of the vehicle has not been released, but police said the crash should have damaged the front or left side of the vehicle.

On Thursday morning, Investigators with Miami Dade Police’s Traffic Homicide Unit will be at the intersection of 173rd Drive and 47th Avenue handing out fliers seeking additional information.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver shoul contact Detective J. Childers at 305-471-2425 or, if the tipster wishes to remain anonymous, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. If the tipsters’ information leads to the arrest of the suspect, they may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.