Ex-boyfriend kills a mother of three and then is shot by a deputy, BSO says

A domestic violence call on Wednesday morning ended with a mother of three dead and the ex-boyfriend who killed her fatally shot by a Broward sheriff’s deputy, BSO said.

The Broward deputy was answering a 7 a.m. 911 call about a domestic disturbance at 7907 Catalina Cir. in Tamarac, the agency said.





“The caller advised that a woman was yelling for help,” BSO said in a news release.

When the deputy entered, the ex-boyfriend “was armed with a knife. Deadly force was used,” BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said. “The murder suspect was transported by Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue, actually airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center. That’s where he was pronounced dead. The female victim, who resides here, was pronounced dead on the scene.”

By Wednesday night, BSO identified the woman as 44-year-old Rosa Hilda Martinez and the man as 43-year-old Ronny Santana Rodriguez.

BSO said before deputies arrived, one of the woman’s children called her current boyfriend. The boyfriend “got into a physical altercation with the suspect,” and was stabbed, BSO said. He was able to safely get the three children and grandmother out of the home and wait for deputies to arrive.

The veteran sergeant who opened fire is now on administrative assignment, as per the department’s policy.