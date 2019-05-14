Crime
One man injured in Miami shooting, police say. Investigators searching for suspect
Miami Police are investigating a shooting near Little Haiti that critically injured one man Tuesday morning.
Police spokeswoman Officer Kiara Delva said officers responded to 5600 NE Fourth Ave. just after 11:51 a.m., and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.
Miami Fire Rescue transported the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Police are searching for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.
Comments