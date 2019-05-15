He rents out McLarens, Bentleys and Ferraris. So why did someone walk in and punch him?

Surveillance video shows owner of Ocean Drive Exotic Cars being attacked Surveillance video shows Eric Blumberg, owner of Ocean Drive Exotic Cars, attacked in his business on May 7. Blumberg said though the attacker said the punch out was about the man's girlfriend, he thinks a competitor sent the man into his business. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Surveillance video shows Eric Blumberg, owner of Ocean Drive Exotic Cars, attacked in his business on May 7. Blumberg said though the attacker said the punch out was about the man's girlfriend, he thinks a competitor sent the man into his business.

Imagine getting sucker-punched while you’re sitting at a desk renting out valuable machinery.

Ocean Drive Exotic Cars owner Eric Blumberg doesn’t have to imagine it.

Last week, surveillance video showed, a much larger man walked into Blumberg’s Fort Lauderdale luxury/exotic car-rental business and asked, “Why did you ---- my girlfriend?” before punching Blumberg to the ground with a couple of blows.

But Blumberg thinks the May 7 afternoon attack was business, not personal.

“I believe a [competitor] down the street has a grudge against me,” Blumberg said. “The girlfriend thing was a cover. The whole thing didn’t feel like a crime of passion.”

Surveillance cameras caught a silver Ford SUV dropping off the attacker in an alley adjacent to the business at 905 Broward Blvd. that rents cars from ultra-high end brands such as McLaren, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini.

A man wearing the same color hat, jacket and pants as the man who attacked Ocean Drive Exotic Cars owner Eric Blumberg in the inside surveillance video strolls onto the car renter’s lot at 3:01 p.m. on May 7. Ocean Drive Exotic Cars

Blumberg described the man to Fort Lauderdale police as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, six-foot-four or six-five, 290 to 300 pounds. Blumberg said he’s five-six and about 150 pounds. He said he suffered bruising to his left shoulder blade and ribs, as well as neck tightness.

“I’ve been out shopping for a gun since last night,” Blumberg told the Miami Herald. “I’ve been looking at Tasers.





“For the first time in my life last night, I turned on the house alarm.”