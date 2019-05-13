Police search for man in handcuffs after he escaped from custody in South Beach, cops say

A man in handcuffs managed to get away from officers Monday evening in South Beach, police said.

After looking for more than two-hours — and setting up a perimeter — the search was called off. The man, police say, is still on the loose.

It all started just before 8 p.m. when a call came in requesting that officers respond to the Dorset Hotel, 1720 Collins Ave. Police say there were two men refusing to leave the property’s pool area.





When officers arrived, they detained one man on a “narcotics related offense,” police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“The subject who was handcuffed then fled from our officer,” police said in a news release.

A perimeter was set up between 17th Street and 20th Street along the beach walk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).



