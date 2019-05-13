A woman is sexually battered on Mother’s Day. Cops say video could help solve crime

Hollywood police looking to identify sexual battery suspect Hollywood police released video of a man who detectives say sexually battered a woman May 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hollywood police released video of a man who detectives say sexually battered a woman May 12, 2019.

Hollywood police released video Monday of a man who detectives say forced a woman into a car and sexually battered her in front of a food store on Mother’s Day.

The incident happened at about 9 a.m. Sunday in front of the Banyan Food Store, 5829 Hollywood Blvd.

According to police, a man “threatened and forced the female victim inside a silver, four-door Nissan.”

No other details about the crime were released Monday.

Under sexual battery, a person touches another person’s sexual parts without consent.

The man is described as being 30 to 35 years old, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches and 200 pounds with black hair and tattoos on his chest.

He was last seen in shorts, flip-flops and a green T-shirt with an image of a lizard on the front.

Police say the Nissan has damage to the front and rear passenger side doors, as well as damage on the rear passenger side. The car is also missing the rear passenger side hubcap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).