Parts of downtown Miami blocked off after gunfire reports, cops say

A downtown Miami Hilton hotel was locked down and streets were closed off late Friday morning after a gunman who opened fire west of a Publix Supermarket may have run into the hotel.

Miami police would only confirm that they responded to reports of gunfire in the Omni area behind the Publix at Biscayne Boulevard and 17th Street. But SWAT members converged on the hotel across the street and it was being evacuated.

The incident caused the shut down of several streets and schools in the neighborhood as police searched for the suspected gunman. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been shot or injured.

PIO is on scene at Biscayne Blvd & N.E. 17 Terrace on the west side of Publix regarding an investigation of possible gunshots being heard fired In the area. pic.twitter.com/9PXj3PqXTa — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 10, 2019

Miami police on Twitter said they were on the scene at Biscayne Boulevard and NE 17th Terrace on the west side of Publix.

A school in the area, iPrepatory Academy, was placed under Code Yellow lockdown, a procedure that allows the school to continue with the normal functions but forbids outside activity.

“Please avoid the area between NE 15th Street to NE 17th Terrace on Biscayne Blvd as officers continue their investigation,” read another Tweet by cops.