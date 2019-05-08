Man wanted in grisly South Beach sword slaying confessed to six other murders, cops say

Nicholas Brent Gibson

The man suspected of a grisly sword murder in South Beach has confessed to at least six other murders across the country, authorities said Wednesday.

Nicholas Brent Gibson, 32, a convicted sex offender, confessed he committed the murders “during earlier times in his life” in Florida, Georgia and California, according to Miami Beach police. Detectives, however, are just starting to investigate whether the confessions are actually true.

“We are evaluating the information he has provided. We will be working with law enforcement in these locations in an attempt to determine the credibility of his statements,” Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. “This will be a lengthy process. At this time we cannot corroborate what Mr. Gibson has told us about his involvement in any of the other murders.”





The surprise revelation by police came three days after Gibson was arrested in New York City after a scuffle with a transit officer.

Gibson was wanted for the April murder of 77-year-old Erik Stocker, whose mutilated and badly decomposed corpse was discovered inside his apartment in the 1500 block of Michigan Avenue. Police said he lay in the apartment for the least 10 days before neighbors called police to complain about the foul odor.

A source familiar with the investigation said it was an unusually gory scene and that Stocker was killed by some type of sword.

Miami Beach detectives quickly identified the main suspect as Gibson, who was also wanted by federal authorities for failing to register as a sex offender. When investigators learned Gibson had traveled to New York City, they flew north to help police there find him.

Transit police spotted him Sunday on a train platform and he tried fighting the officers as he was taken into custody. He confessed in New York City, and is awaiting extradition to South Florida.

According to Miami Beach police, Gibson “admitted to his involvement in the murder of Mr. Stocker.” Physical evidence was also discovered to support charging Gibson with murder, according to police.