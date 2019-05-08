Three people are killed in a pair of Miami crime scenes

A day after three people were killed during a pair of deadly incidents in Miami on Tuesday, police are keeping tight-lipped but say they have no reason to believe the murders are related.

The first incident happened at about 4 p.m. in front of a barbershop in Little Haiti not far from Northwest 59th Street and Second Avenue. Police said a black male was shot dead, but didn’t identify him or offer up a motive for the shooting.

After the shooting, police set up a perimeter for several blocks during the busy rush hour. Eventually two people were taken into custody, according to a law enforcement source. But as of Wednesday, neither person had been charged with the shooting.

Later that night just after 11 p.m. and only two miles southeast at an apartment at 650 NE 32nd St., police found two people murdered and say they have a person of interest in custody. By Wednesday, no one had been charged with the crime and police hand not identified the victims or even offered how they were killed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



