Dancer found dead in VIP section of Miami strip club likely overdosed, cops say

When a security guard at a Northwest Miami-Dade strip club unlocked the doors for business Monday afternoon, he found one of the dancers dead on the floor of the VIP section, according to law enforcement sources.

Though police hadn’t publicly offered many details by Tuesday afternoon, sources familiar with the investigation said the dead woman was a dancer at the Babylon Miami Nightclub who likely died from an overdose.

“She’s an unidentified female. That’s all we know about her at this point,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Lee Cowart.

Police said the woman entered the club at 7020 NW 72nd Avenue in the early morning hours Monday before it closed. The dead woman was doing cocaine with a promoter and had fallen asleep on the floor after drinking too much, sources said.

Her body showed no obvious signs of trauma and there were no indications of foul play at the scene, according to sources. The Miami-Dade medical examiner’s office will rule on the woman’s cause of death.

It wasn’t immediately clear how she ended up alone and dead after the club’s doors were locked. The club’s website said its hours are from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. The woman is believed to be in her mid-20s and her driver’s license is from out of state.