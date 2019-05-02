3-year-old girl with critical injuries found in Miami Gardens trash can, cops say

A 3-year-old girl was found in critical condition Thursday night in a trash can in Miami Gardens, police said.

The girl, who was taken to a nearby hospital, was found in the area of the 20100 block of Northwest 27th Court.

It was not immediately clear how the girl ended up in the trash can or the extent of her injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and a suspect was in custody.

No other information was immediately available.