Man backed into police cruiser, led officers on chase and crashed into a pole, cops say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was arrested Tuesday on charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon after he intentionally backed into a police cruiser, led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle, then crashed into a pole, Pembroke Pine police said.

Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, police said they spotted a stolen car that had fled from officers two days before.

Antonio Hernandez Jr., 35, was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, fleeing and eluding, grand theft auto, felony driving with a suspended license and having an active warrant for trespassing.

After they spotted the car in the area of 7100 Pembroke Road, according to Pembroke Pines police, officers followed it east along Pembroke Road and issued a “be on the lookout” alert to neighboring Hollywood police.

Officers tried to stop the car at Plunkett Street and State Road 441 in Hollywood, but Hernandez did not stop, police said.

Instead, Hernandez “placed his vehicle in reverse and knowingly and intentionally rammed one of our occupied police vehicles,” Pembroke Pines police said in a news release.

“The suspect then fled eastbound through the City of Hollywood, and eventually came to a stop after crashing into a pole at the southbound exit ramp of I-95 at Hallandale Beach Boulevard (Exit 18),” police said.

Hernandez had to be extricated from the car, which had overturned, police said.

He had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said, and was taken to Memorial Hospital West as a precaution.