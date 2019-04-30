Man forces boy in Dunkin’ Donuts bathroom, tells him to do sex act or die, cops say

Morris Thomas Broward Sheriff's Office

A man forced a 12-year-old boy into the bathroom of a Margate Dunkin’ Donuts and threatened to kill him if he “didn’t perform a sexual act on him,” police say.

On Tuesday, Margate police said they made an arrest in the March 18 incident at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1456 N. State Road 7.

Morris Cornelius Thomas, 33, was charged with sexual battery on a victim 12 years old or more. He was being held Tuesday in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond.

According to police, Thomas, who did not know the boy, made him go into the bathroom stall and perform oral sex on him.

Thomas was arrested Monday. Police did not say how they tracked him down.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Sullivan of the Margate Police Department at 954-935-5416.



