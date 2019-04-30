She was sitting in a doctor’s office with her cellphone. Then it was gone, video shows.

That was fast! Surveillance video captures cell phone snatching The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau is investigating a robbery that occurred in the waiting area of a doctor’s office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau is investigating a robbery that occurred in the waiting area of a doctor’s office.

She was sitting in the waiting room of a doctor’s office in a South Miami Heights shopping plaza, staring at her cellphone when the front door opened.

A man reached over, grabbed the phone and took off in a matter of seconds, video shows.

According to police, a man parked his truck at the shopping plaza at 11452 Quail Roost Dr. and began “casing several businesses.” When he saw the woman in the office using her phone, he opened the door “leaned in, and snatched the phone,” police said.

Video showed the stunned woman walking outside to see the man hop in his truck and leave.

The man was last seen wearing a white tank top, black athletic pants, slippers and a dark stocking hat. He was also wearing a long chain necklace with a crucifix.

Police say the man was in a silver Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck that had a matching camper top. The truck and camper top had tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 305-471-TIPS (8477).