Cops: Florida homeowner threatens to kill landscaper after grass clippings left on lawn

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Anthony Sabella on Thursday after they said he threatened to kill a crew of lawn-service workers, shouted racial slurs at them and chased them in his car with a gun by his side.





The lawn service owner told police Sabella threatened to shoot him while he worked to clean up wayward lawn clippings, according to CBS 12. When the owner left Sabella’s home in Spring Hill, police said, he chased after him, flashing a gun and using racial slurs against the owner and an employee.





Sabella was booked into jail in Hernando County on Thursday and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, according to jail records.

The confrontation occurred April 3. Deputies later got a warrant for his arrest, according to WVLT.