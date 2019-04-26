Crime

Repo men shot at while trying to tow a car in northwest Miami-Dade

A Google Maps view of a street at 14735 NW 11th Avenue in northwest Miami-Dade.
A Google Maps view of a street at 14735 NW 11th Avenue in northwest Miami-Dade. Google Maps

At least three shots blew out the windows of a repo man’s tow truck while he was inside and in the process of towing a car Friday morning.

Miami-Dade police said the tow truck driver, Petr Cherepanov, 31, was hit by a bullet fragment and was able to drive from the scene of the shooting at 14735 NW 11th Ct. to North Shore Medical Center, a little over four-and-a-half miles away.

Miami-Dade police spokesman, Det. Lee Cowart, said Cherepanov and his assistant, Cristian Fernandez, 23, who was in a separate vehicle, were parked in a parking lot when a dark gray Ford Fusion drove up and someone inside shot at them.

Cherepanov was hit by a bullet fragment.

Fernandez’s vehicle was also struck but he was not injured, Cowart said, adding that Cherepanov is in stable condition.

The repo men were trying to repossess a black Infinity Q50 with a tag of KGX-E48 around 5:30 a.m.

After the shooting, “the subjects fled with the Infinity in an unknown direction,” Cowart said.

Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating.

Howard Cohen

Miami Herald Real Time/Breaking News reporter Howard Cohen, a 2017 Media Excellence Awards winner, has covered pop music, theater, health and fitness, obituaries, municipal government and general assignment. He started his career in the Features department at the Miami Herald in 1991.
  Comments  