Repo men shot at while trying to tow a car in northwest Miami-Dade

A Google Maps view of a street at 14735 NW 11th Avenue in northwest Miami-Dade. Google Maps

At least three shots blew out the windows of a repo man’s tow truck while he was inside and in the process of towing a car Friday morning.

Miami-Dade police said the tow truck driver, Petr Cherepanov, 31, was hit by a bullet fragment and was able to drive from the scene of the shooting at 14735 NW 11th Ct. to North Shore Medical Center, a little over four-and-a-half miles away.

Miami-Dade police spokesman, Det. Lee Cowart, said Cherepanov and his assistant, Cristian Fernandez, 23, who was in a separate vehicle, were parked in a parking lot when a dark gray Ford Fusion drove up and someone inside shot at them.

Cherepanov was hit by a bullet fragment.

Fernandez’s vehicle was also struck but he was not injured, Cowart said, adding that Cherepanov is in stable condition.

The repo men were trying to repossess a black Infinity Q50 with a tag of KGX-E48 around 5:30 a.m.

After the shooting, “the subjects fled with the Infinity in an unknown direction,” Cowart said.

Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating.