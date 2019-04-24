Miami Gardens child scalded by boiling water dies. Mom’s boyfriend facing charges

Khalil Jabali Miami-Dade Corrections

Three days after being scalded by boiling hot water, a 4-year-old Miami Gardens boy has died, law enforcement sources said.

When treating the child on Sunday, hospital workers also discovered the boy also had brain contusions and broken ribs. Police arrested Khalil Jabali, 23, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, who was charged with aggravated child abuse.

According to an arrest report, Jabali told officers that he was left alone with the woman’s three young children in their Miami Gardens home Saturday night when he discovered that the 4-year-old had urinated on himself. He told police that he had said boiled water in a microwave for three or four minutes to clean the clothing, then briefly stepped out of a bathroom where he left the water and the child.

He claims that when he returned, he discovered the child was burned, then texted his girlfriend, who was at work. Police said she urged him to put Vaseline on the wound. Jabali said they went to sleep and when he woke up later he took a shower with the child. He said he left the bathroom briefly and when he returned, the child was “laying in the tub unresponsive.”

When Jabali texted his girlfriend pictures of the wound, the woman returned home and the family took the child to the hospital. At the hospital, doctors immediately noticed the severity of the injuries — some of the child’s skin had peeled off — and contacted the state’s Department of Children & Families and police.

As police investigated the incident and talked to the woman’s 6-year-old daughter, she also told police that she was in her mother’s bed one day and that Jabali “touched her vaginal area over her clothing.”

Jabali was also charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child. It wasn’t immediately clear after the child’s death if prosecutors would up the aggravated child abuse charges now pending against Jabali.