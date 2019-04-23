Broward teen head-slammed by deputy hires a high-profile civil rights attorney

Video shows Broward deputies pepper-spraying, punching teen Video posted on social media shows Broward sheriff's deputies pepper-spraying and punching a teen during a confrontation near J.P. Taravella High. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video posted on social media shows Broward sheriff's deputies pepper-spraying and punching a teen during a confrontation near J.P. Taravella High.

DeLucca Rolle, the 15-year-old Taravella Senior High School student whose head was shoved into the pavement while he was being arrested by two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies last week has hired renowned civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

DeLucca and his family met Tuesday with prosecutors from the Broward County State Attorney’s Office, after which Crump released a statement calling the deputies actions “unconscionable” and criticizing the officers for trampling on the civil rights of a young, unarmed black male.

“Starting now,” Crump said in a news release on his Instagram account, “we will seek justice through every avenue possible for Lucca and his family.”

Crump also demanded that all charges against DeLucca, who goes by the name Lucca, be dropped immediately and that the officer involved in the incident be charged with assault and battery.

Crump, who has had a series of high-profile civil rights cases, made his name back in 2012 when he represented the family of Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old Miami-Dade teen who was killed outside his father’s home in Sanford by night watchman George Zimmerman.





Broward State Attorney Michael Satz didn’t speak publicly after the meeting. Earlier in the week he announced an investigation into the actions of the officers who arrested Lucca.

Lucca’s arrest last week on charges of assaulting an officer and obstructing without violence made national headlines after cellphone video surfaced showing the teen being pepper sprayed by BSO Deputy Christopher Krickovich, then tackled to the ground before his head is smashed against the pavement.

The backlash from some Broward County leaders was immediate with the county mayor and a Broward Schools commissioner demanding Krickovich’s dismissal. Over the weekend NBA star LeBron James weighed in on Twitter questioning the deputy’s antics, as did Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

On Tuesday, BSO released documents explaining what actions have been taken against Krickovich and Sgt. Greg LaCerra, who assisted in the teen’s arrest.

Both men were ordered to turn in their weapons, vehicles, badges and any identification related to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, according to an internal affairs memo filed by the department.

Krickovich and LaCerra are also been prohibited from entering any BSO facility and were told not to discuss the incident with anyone other than their attorneys pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident.