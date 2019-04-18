They tried to lure a teen into their car near Miami school, cops say. It didn’t work.

Juan Ferrer, Eric Kreisberg Miami-Dade Corrections

As the 15-year-old girl walked to Miami Southridge Senior High, two men tried to lure her to their car by screaming obscenities and making gestures, police said.

She quickly told her principal and police were able to track down and arrest Eric Kreisberg, 37 and Juan Ferrer, 45.

Ferrer was charged with interfering with custody. Kreisberg, who was also charged with interfering with custody, also faces charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and threatening a law enforcement officer.

According to police, the student was walking in the area of Southwest 192nd Street and 114th Avenue Wednesday when the men, who were in a dark SUV, started making lewd comments. The passenger made gestures for her to get into the car, police said.

She immediately reported the incident, and police found the men right away.

Kreisberg, according to his arrest report, was “uncooperative” and “shouting obscenities causing people to come out of their home.”