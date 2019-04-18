They stole 2 bottles of cognac with 2 children in tow, cops say. That was just the start.

Two women with 2 kids in tow steal cognac from Doral store Two women are charged with armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after police say they stole two bottles of cognac from a Doral store, pulled a knife and then fled — with two children in tow. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two women are charged with armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after police say they stole two bottles of cognac from a Doral store, pulled a knife and then fled — with two children in tow.

Two women are facing charges of armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after police say they stole two bottles of $100 cognac from a Doral liquor store, pulled a knife on the clerk and then fled — all with two children in tow.

Police say Shamiece Johnson, 26 and Kymbreana Johnson, 25, walked into Doral Liquor Mart, 10730 NW 74th St., just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and began distracting the store employee. With them were two children, both around 10 years old and wearing school uniforms, police said.

Kymbreana Johnson, police said, stuffed two bottles of $100 cognac in her purse.





“The women attempted to exit the store making no attempt to pay for the liquor,” police said in a news release.

The clerk confronted the women and was able to get one bottle back, police said. The clerk then followed the women to their car and “Kymbreana Johnson produced a long bladed knife from the back seat of the car and attempted to stab the employee,” police said.

The employee walked away, but not before snapping a picture of the vehicle’s tag.

“While driving off, the defendants proceeded to mock the victim by pretending to pour the cognac in their mouth and yell obscenities out the car window,” a detective wrote in the arrest report.

Doral patrol units responded to the store and issued an alert for the car.

The car was spotted a few hours later in Miami, police said. The women, according to the report, were wearing the same clothes as they wore into the store and had a bottle “of the same liquor reported stolen in plain view on the front passengers side of the vehicle.”

Shamiece Johnson, according to the arrest report, admitted to being in the liquor store with her two young children, but denied seeing the knife or seeing the stolen alcohol. Kymbreana Johnson told police she took the cognac, but denied pulling a knife, according to the report.

Rey Valdez, a spokesman for Doral police, said the car was impounded and investigators found the knife. The Department of Children and Families was called.

“Anytime you put innocent children in the middle, it’s troubling,” Valdez said. “You definitely have to question their judgment. “



