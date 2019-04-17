The driver didn’t have a license. Just an Interpol murder warrant and gang membership

The Interpol Red Notice for Carlos Ernesto Lozano Rodriguez Interpol

A Monday afternoon Tamarac traffic stop of a Cadillac Escalade turned out to be more than just another bad South Florida suburban driver without a license, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

What 26-year-old Carlos Ernesto Lozano Rodriguez had was a warrant for murder in El Salvador as his Interpol Red Notice stated; a membership in a gang, according to BSO; and a history that included deportation in 2015. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials took Lozano Rodriguez into custody.

BSO said Lozano Rodriguez paid $10,000 to slip back into the United States. He’s been living on Southwest 10th Court in North Lauderdale.





He came to BSO’s attention Monday when a deputy saw a 2007 Escalade slowing traffic around West McNab Road and Northwest 70th Avenue.

When the deputy asked for a driver’s license, Lozano Rodriguez produced an El Salvador passport. The deputy put Lozano Rodriguez’s name in the national crime database and got a hit.