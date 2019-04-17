Crime

The driver didn’t have a license. Just an Interpol murder warrant and gang membership

The Interpol Red Notice for Carlos Ernesto Lozano Rodriguez
The Interpol Red Notice for Carlos Ernesto Lozano Rodriguez Interpol

A Monday afternoon Tamarac traffic stop of a Cadillac Escalade turned out to be more than just another bad South Florida suburban driver without a license, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

What 26-year-old Carlos Ernesto Lozano Rodriguez had was a warrant for murder in El Salvador as his Interpol Red Notice stated; a membership in a gang, according to BSO; and a history that included deportation in 2015. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials took Lozano Rodriguez into custody.

BSO said Lozano Rodriguez paid $10,000 to slip back into the United States. He’s been living on Southwest 10th Court in North Lauderdale.

He came to BSO’s attention Monday when a deputy saw a 2007 Escalade slowing traffic around West McNab Road and Northwest 70th Avenue.

When the deputy asked for a driver’s license, Lozano Rodriguez produced an El Salvador passport. The deputy put Lozano Rodriguez’s name in the national crime database and got a hit.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  