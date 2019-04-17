Surfside woman infatuated with Columbine dead in Colorado Law enforcement said Sol Pais, a Surfside teen is suspected of making threats to Columbine High in Colorado days before the 20th anniversary of the Columbine massacre, is dead. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Law enforcement said Sol Pais, a Surfside teen is suspected of making threats to Columbine High in Colorado days before the 20th anniversary of the Columbine massacre, is dead.

Authorities in Colorado have found the 18-year-old Miami Beach High student who traveled to Colorado, bought a shotgun and threatened violence against schools days before the anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High, according to media reports.

According to CBS Denver, Sol Pais is dead near the Echo Lake Lodge at the base of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County. It is unclear how she died, according to the report, citing law enforcement sources. The station said that police officers rushed to the scene after reports of a naked woman with a gun running through the woods.

The FBI had said Pais was “armed and dangerous” and believed to be somewhere in Colorado after making “credible” threats days before the 20th anniversary of the massacre that ushered in the modern era of mass shootings at U.S. schools.





The Denver office of the FBI tweeted: “THERE IS NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY.”

Schools in Denver were shut down Wednesday because of the threats.





Pais lived in Surfside, the small oceanside community just north of Miami Beach. Her parents reported her missing on Monday night. Surfside officers turned the case over to Miami Beach police detectives, who found her “deeply disturbed” online postings and immediately notified the FBI, according to a law-enforcement source.

Agents and officers quickly realized Pais had boarded a plane to Colorado, and purchased a weapon there. Miami FBI agents on Tuesday night visited Pais’ home. A man who answered the door identified himself as her father and said he lost contact with Pais the night before.

“I think maybe she’s got a mental problem,” he said. “I think she’s gonna be OK.”