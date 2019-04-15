They met him at a bar and went to his room. Then they left with his Rolex, cops say.

Gina Cody Miami-Dade Corrections

He met two women inside the bar at the W South Beach and brought them up to his room for a nightcap.





Instead of a good time, the man ended up passing out and waking up to find that the women had left with his watch, chain and credit cards, police said.

On Monday, one of the women faced a judge on charges of grand theft under $100,000 and using someone else’s credit cards.

By Monday night, Gina Cody, 29, was being held in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $30,000 bond. Police had not named the other woman, or said whether she had been charged.





According to the report, the man met the woman April 3, inside the bar at the W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave.

He told police that after getting to room 634, one of the women fixed him a drink. Then he remembers getting dizzy, going to his room and falling asleep.





When he woke up, the women were gone and so was his watch, chain and money that he placed in the safe.

During Cody’s appearance in court Monday, prosecutors said, the man had a $50,000 Rolex watch, a chain with a diamond pendant, earrings, cash and 14 credit cards, NBC6 reported.

The women were “seen on surveillance video walking and entering the elevator with the victim,” according to the report. They were also seen on video cameras buying belts in Bal Harbour with the man’s credit cards, police said.

Cody was arrested Sunday after police found her at her last known address, police said.

She told police she was not at the W hotel April 3, but sometimes “passed by.”

“She denied having any interaction with the victim,” an officer wrote.

The man was able to identify Cody in a photo lineup, police said.