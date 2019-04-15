Chinese woman arrested at Mar-a-Lago pleads not guilty. Feds say malware may be ‘false positive’

Chinese woman arrested at Mar-a-Lago is accused of lying Yujing Zhang, the Chinese woman arrested on March 30, 2019 trying to enter President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, is charged with making false statements to federal agents and illegally entering a restricted area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Yujing Zhang, the Chinese woman arrested on March 30, 2019 trying to enter President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, is charged with making false statements to federal agents and illegally entering a restricted area.

The Chinese woman arrested at Mar-a-Lago trying to enter President Donald Trump’s private Palm Beach club pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of making false statements to federal officers and entering restricted property.

Yujing Zhang, 33, was stopped at Mar-a-Lago March 30 carrying what the U.S. Secret Service described as a thumb-drive containing “malicious malware.”

But during Monday’s hearing, prosecutor Rolando Garcia acknowledged the malware could have been a “false positive.” Garcia said the new findings were based on an FBI analysis of the thumb-drive that did not produce the same results as an earlier Secret Service analysis.

During the earlier test, the thumb drive was inserted into a computer and automatically started downloading files, something a Secret Service agent described as unusual in court testimony last week. The thumb-drive did not start downloading files during the subsequent FBI analysis, Garcia said. Tests are ongoing.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Federal magistrate judge William Matthewman asked Garcia Monday how close Zhang got to a Mar-a-Lago computer.

“Within arm’s length” of a computer in the club’s reception area, Garcia replied.

Matthewman will decide later Monday whether to release Zhang on bail after a pretrial detention hearing at the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach. Prosecutors want to keep her locked up.

Although no allegations of espionage have been made against Zhang, Garcia said other charges are still possible. The FBI is treating her case as a national-security matter, sources have told the Miami Herald.

A federal grand jury found probable cause Friday that she lied to the Secret Service about why she was there. She had claimed to be attending a charity event. But during Monday’s hearing, Garcia disclosed that messages from Zhang’s iPhone showed she learned from an event promoter on March 26 that the gala had been canceled, two days before she flew from China to the United States, something first reported by the Herald.

On Monday, Zhang wore an inmate’s blue uniform with her handcuffs connected to a waist chain and her ankles cuffed, too. She appeared to speak to her attorneys in English, although they occasionally consulted a court-appointed Mandarin translator. If convicted on both counts, she could face up to six years in prison and as much as $350,000 in fines.

Court rendering of Yujing Zhang at her pretrial detention hearing Monday, April 8.

Shortly after noon on March 30, Zhang was waved through a U.S. Secret Service checkpoint outside Mar-a-Lago after saying she wished to visit the pool, according to a criminal complaint. Mar-a-Lago staff granted her access because her last name — one of the most common in China — was the same as a club member’s, the complaint stated. She was only stopped after telling a receptionist and then a Secret Service agent that she was there to attend a “United Nations Friendship Event,” which was not on Mar-a-Lago’s calendar.

Secret Service agents found she was carrying a wide variety of electronics: four cellphones, a laptop computer, an external hard-drive and the thumb-drive. A search of her hotel room at the Colony in Palm Beach uncovered more electronics, including a device used to detect hidden cameras, and more than $8,000 in American and Chinese currency. She told the court in an earlier hearing that she was a financial investor and consultant from Shanghai, and said she owned a $1.3 million home and a BMW.

Zhang was indicted Friday on charges of making a false statement to a federal officer and entering restricted property.

Since late last year, an FBI counterintelligence squad has been investigating possible Chinese espionage operations in South Florida targeting President Trump, sources told the Herald. Zhang’s arrest sent that investigation into overdrive. Authorities have recently focused on Li “Cindy” Yang, a South Florida massage parlor owner, and her business selling access to the president. Yang had promoted on Chinese social media the Mar-a-Lago event Zhang wished to attend. Through a spokeswoman, Yang has said she has done nothing wrong and doesn’t know Zhang.





Yang had also planned to attend a March 10 fundraiser for Trump at Mar-a-Lago hosted by the Republican National Committee. But she decided not to go after the Herald and other outlets published stories about her political activities and consulting business, including a seflie she had taken with the president. An RNC official said Yang was refunded $5,600 on March 8 after asking for her money back.

Li ‘Cindy’ Yang poses with President Donald Trump at a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago on March 3, 2018. She received a signed photograph. A flier for the event advertised a ‘reception, photo and two seats for dinner with President Trump’ for a donation of $50,000.

National-security experts have raised questions about vulnerabilities at Mar-a-Lago since President Trump’s election. But Zhang’s arrest was the first reported major breach. Last week, the White House said Secret Service director Randolph “Tex” Alles would be leaving his post, although a Trump administration source said Alles’ departure was not related to Zhang’s arrest.

Still, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, has said Alles should testify before Congress about the incident and broader security concerns.

“The public and Congress need to know the extent to which adversarial governments — like China — and their agents are attempting to gain access to, or conduct electronic surveillance on, conversations or other information regarding national security at President Trump’s properties,” Schumer said in a statement.

In February, a federal judge in Miami imposed a maximum one-year sentence on a Chinese student who was caught by Key West police trespassing onto the high-security Naval Air Station. Investigators soon learned he was taking photos and videos of the military base on his smartphone and digital camera.

Zhao Qianli, 20, told FBI agents that he was a musicology student from China who traveled to the United States for a summer exchange program. He said that during his late September visit to Key West he lost his way on the tourist trail and did not realize he had wandered onto the military base. He later pleaded guilty to taking the photos of defense installations at the military base.

Qianli’s conviction and sentencing followed a recent CNN report that said U.S. intelligence officials have warned that China is enlisting some of its students studying in the United States to act as spies in gathering information on business, technology and science for the Beijing government.