Crime
Two shot dead at Liberty City apartments. At least 25 bullets may have been fired
At least two people are dead after an overnight shooting near the Annie Coleman Apartments, a public housing complex in Liberty City.
At least 25 bullet markers dotted the scene early Sunday morning at Northwest 19th Avenue and 60th Street. Two others were reportedly wounded in the shooting.
Miami-Dade police are investigating. They did not provide immediate details on motive or suspects.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
