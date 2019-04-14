Two shot dead at Liberty City apartments. At least 25 bullets may have been fired

dneal@miamiherald.com

At least two people are dead after‎ an overnight shooting near the Annie Coleman Apartments, a public housing complex in Liberty City.

At least 25 bullet markers dotted the scene‎ early Sunday morning at Northwest 19th Avenue and 60th Street‎. Two others were reportedly wounded in the shooting.

Miami-Dade police are investigating. They did not provide immediate details on motive or suspects.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.



