Crime
Man wanted to buy $7 cigarettes for $3. Then the beer flew, video shows
Surveillance video shows suspect throwing a beer bottle to clerk
He only had $3, but he wanted $7 cigarettes.
When a clerk at a Miramar Shop N Go refused to sell them at a discount, the man walked away, grabbed a Heineken from a cooler and then threw it at the clerk, video shows.
Other customers tried to intervene to no avail.
On Thursday, police released video of the incident, which happened just before 9 p.m. on March 29 at the store at 2701 SW 64th Ave. Detectives hope the video will help identify the man.
“The patron became upset and began to verbally abuse [the clerk],” an officer wrote in a report. “[The clerk] asked the patron to leave several times and he refused.”
The clerk suffered a cut above his eye. The man, who was wearing a backward baseball cap, blue and white shirt and dark jeans, left in a black Acura, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Steven Toyota at 954-602-4074 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
