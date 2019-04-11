Man wanted to buy $7 cigarettes for $3. Then the beer flew, video shows

Surveillance video shows suspect throwing a beer bottle to clerk Video shows an altercation between suspect and store clerk because the clerk would not sell him cigarettes for a cheaper price. The suspect threw a bottle at clerk causing a laceration to his face. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video shows an altercation between suspect and store clerk because the clerk would not sell him cigarettes for a cheaper price. The suspect threw a bottle at clerk causing a laceration to his face.

He only had $3, but he wanted $7 cigarettes.

When a clerk at a Miramar Shop N Go refused to sell them at a discount, the man walked away, grabbed a Heineken from a cooler and then threw it at the clerk, video shows.

Other customers tried to intervene to no avail.

On Thursday, police released video of the incident, which happened just before 9 p.m. on March 29 at the store at 2701 SW 64th Ave. Detectives hope the video will help identify the man.

“The patron became upset and began to verbally abuse [the clerk],” an officer wrote in a report. “[The clerk] asked the patron to leave several times and he refused.”

The clerk suffered a cut above his eye. The man, who was wearing a backward baseball cap, blue and white shirt and dark jeans, left in a black Acura, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Steven Toyota at 954-602-4074 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).