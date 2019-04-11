South Florida double murder suspect surrenders in NYC; says he was tired of being bullied

Miami Herald

Cold and hungry and with no place to sleep, Javani Stewart walked into a Bronx police station Tuesday night and casually mentioned to officers that he was wanted for two murders in South Florida, according to police and media reports.

When a New York Daily News reporter asked Stewart as he was being led away in handcuffs why he shot and killed the two men, the suspect’s answer was chilling: “I didn’t have anything to do.”

On Thursday, Miami Gardens detectives were going through the process of having Stewart, 23, extradited to South Florida, where he will be officially booked and charged with the shooting deaths of Donald Armstrong and Stephen Campbell, both 23.

Miami Gardens police refused to comment Thursday. Armstrong and Campbell were killed under the Palmetto Expressway last summer, one of several shootings at the time that left residents of Miami-Dade’s most northern city on edge.

An arrest warrant for Stewart obtained from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on Thursday claims detectives investigating the case learned that Stewart, Armstrong and Campbell had been friends since childhood, that they were involved in illegal cellphone sales and that Stewart killed his friends after becoming paranoid and believing they were going to kill him.

According to the warrant, Miami Gardens police found Armstrong and Campbell shot dead on June 23 at a stop light underneath the Palmetto at Northwest 167th Street and 27th Avenue. Both men were in the front seat of a brown Dodge Nitro. Police soon determined that the shooter was in the backseat and shot both men in the head at point blank range. The car rolled a few feet to a stop after colliding with the car in front of it.

Police found a cellphone that belonged to Campbell, according to the warrant. It had multiple calls and text messages to Stewart’s phone. Friends and family said the three had known each other since childhood. Then in November a witness came forward who said Stewart had contacted him and said he shot the duo after becoming paranoid they were going to kill him because he couldn’t get out of the backseat of the vehicle.

He told the witness he fled to New York.

Inside the 40th Precinct Detective Squad in the Bronx Tuesday night, detectives said Stewart opened up about the shooting. After waiving his rights to counsel, his arrest warrant says, he told detectives he knew both men since childhood and that he killed them “because he was tired of being bullied by them.”

Then, Stewart told the cops, he took off running, ran to an abandoned house where he hid the gun and that three days later he flew to New York.

It wasn’t clear Thursday if police had recovered the murder weapon.