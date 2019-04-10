Two people in two cars got shot near a school. Cops are trying to figure out who did it

Miami Herald File

Two people in separate cars were shot Wednesday afternoon not far from a Brownsville elementary school, police said.

After being shot, the victims drove away — to different locations — and called police for help.

According to police, a call came in just after 4 p.m. reporting a shooting at 3115 NW 52nd St. When officers arrived they found a woman, who told officers she had been shot about a block away.

“She drove herself to safety,” said Lee Cowart, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police.

The incident happened across the street from Lorah Park Elementary, 5160 NW 31st Ave.

As detectives began their investigation, they learned of a second victim who had driven himself to Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue in Miami.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Cowart said.

Police say they are looking for three to four people, who left in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).