Crime

Two people in two cars got shot near a school. Cops are trying to figure out who did it

Miami Herald File

Two people in separate cars were shot Wednesday afternoon not far from a Brownsville elementary school, police said.

After being shot, the victims drove away — to different locations — and called police for help.

According to police, a call came in just after 4 p.m. reporting a shooting at 3115 NW 52nd St. When officers arrived they found a woman, who told officers she had been shot about a block away.

“She drove herself to safety,” said Lee Cowart, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police.

The incident happened across the street from Lorah Park Elementary, 5160 NW 31st Ave.

As detectives began their investigation, they learned of a second victim who had driven himself to Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue in Miami.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Cowart said.

Police say they are looking for three to four people, who left in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  

Read Next

Publix parking lot stop-look-hit-and-run driver surrenders after media exposure, cops say
Video media Created with Sketch.

Broward County

Publix parking lot stop-look-hit-and-run driver surrenders after media exposure, cops say

Broward Sheriff’s Office says tips from surveillance video’s media exposure led to 36-year-old Luis Ferri surrendering as the Publix parking lot hit-and-run driver from Feb. 23 in Oakland Park, Florida.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Education

Parents of kids shot at Parkland school file more than 20 negligence lawsuits

Crime

New videos released of Conor McGregor smashing fan’s phone outside Miami Beach hotel

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service