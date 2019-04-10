Crime

New videos released of Conor McGregor smashing fan’s phone outside Miami Beach hotel

New video of Conor McGregor smashing fan’s phone

Prosecutors released new videos of star fighter Conor McGregor smashing a fan's phone outside a Miami Beach hotel. McGregor is charged with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief. By
Up Next
Prosecutors released new videos of star fighter Conor McGregor smashing a fan's phone outside a Miami Beach hotel. McGregor is charged with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief. By

Prosecutors have released new footage of star fighter Conor McGregor smashing and stealing a fan’s phone outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

The footage was released Wednesday hours after Miami-Dade prosecutors in court announced they had formally charged the colorful mixed martial artist with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief.

McGregor has pleaded not guilty.

The 30-year-old fighter was arrested on March 11 after the dust-up with fan Ahmed Abdirzak, who along with other onlookers tried taking video of McGregor outside the iconic hotel. McGregor walked up to him, extended his left hand as if to shake his hand and then angrily “punched” the phone out of the man’s hand, according to a lawsuit later filed by the fan.

The phone fell on the ground and McGregor stomped on it repeatedly, the suit said. “The defendant then picked up the smashed phone and slipped it into his pocket before strutting to a waiting SUV,” the lawsuit said.

Abdirzak later dropped his lawsuit after reaching an out-of court settlement with McGregor.

It is unclear whether Abdirzak, who hails from London and was on vacation in Miami during the incident, will now cooperate in a case against the fighter. If he declines to cooperate, prosecutors will likely have to drop the charges against McGregor.

McGregor is a former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship title holder who famously fought and lost to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. He was planning a comeback, but then retired the same day the New York Times reported he was under investigation in Ireland on allegations of sexual assault.

  Comments  

Read Next

Criminal justice reforms gain traction, but House and Senate differ on priorities

State Politics

Criminal justice reforms gain traction, but House and Senate differ on priorities

The Florida Senate wants criminal justice reforms that emphasize rehabilitation for prisoners. The House has other ideas, and one of them has to do with the crime of selling horse meat for human consumption.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Education

Parents of kids shot at Parkland school file more than 20 negligence lawsuits

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service