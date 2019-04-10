South Dade High computer tech arrested, accused of sex with underage boy

- Miami-Dade Corrections

A longtime South Dade High computer technician has been been jailed on accusations he engaged in a sexual acts with a 15-year-old boy who was a student at the school.

Victor Brantley, 45, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail late Tuesday on charges including lewd and lascivious activity with a minor, transmitting child pornography and using the Internet to arrange travel to meet a minor for sexual activity.

According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, Brantley started talking to the teen on “Grindr,” a social-media app that hooks up men with other men, earlier this month.

The two exchanged explicit photos, police said. Brantley, who has worked with the school district for 25 years, later drove to the teen’s house and the two engaged in sex acts, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

This was Brantley’s first brush with trouble, according to the Miami-Dade school district, which is moving to fire him immediately.

Brantley has since posted bond and left jail. He could not be reached for comment. Court records do not show a defense attorney.