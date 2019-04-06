Crime

Man stabbed in chest, seriously injured after argument at Bayside Marketplace, police say

A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami on Saturday. Police have detained someone in connection to the stabbing.

“It appears that it all may have stemmed from an argument where one man stabbed the other in the chest,” Miami Police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat wrote in an email.

The two-story, open-air shopping center is located at 401 Biscayne Blvd. The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and is undergoing surgery, Fallat said.

Police did not release further information as of Saturday evening.

