Crime

One man is dead after being shot in Liberty City. The shooter is still at large

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood that killed one man Saturday morning.

Miami Police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said a man in his 60’s died in the 6800 block of Northwest 15th Avenue. Police did not provide a description of the suspected shooter or disclose further details about what led to the shooting.

The victim’s name was not immediately available. Neighborhood residents told WPLG Local 10 that the victim was a “friendly face in the community.”

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

