Crime
Homeless man shocked with stun gun by Miami Beach police, cellphone footage shows
Miami Beach police jolted a homeless man in the chest with a stun gun on Friday before arresting him along Collins Avenue near Lincoln Road.
Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for Miami Beach Police, said the man had been “combative” and “was involved in a disturbance on a trolley.”
Footage of the incident shows the shirtless man standing still, his arms not visibly restrained by handcuffs, before an officer stuns him. Police had attempted to place him in the backseat of a marked police SUV.
The man screams out in pain before stumbling and falling to the ground. Footage of the incident was caught on cellphone camera by a passerby and posted to Instagram.
Someone called the police, who located the man and used the Taser before arresting him on unknown charges. The man’s name was not released Friday evening, and his arrest report was not immediately available.
