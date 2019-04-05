‘Don’t bring your a-- back here:’ Fight at Burger King caught on video

Florida Burger King fight caught on video In a video posted on Facebook, Burger King workers in Miami-Dade County prevent a reported armed robbery by fighting back against two women who hopped the counter and threw punches at them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a video posted on Facebook, Burger King workers in Miami-Dade County prevent a reported armed robbery by fighting back against two women who hopped the counter and threw punches at them.

A beef between two customers and a group of employees at a Burger King store in Miami-Dade County devolved into a botched robbery on Tuesday as patrons hopped over a store counter to exchange punches with uniformed staffers and unsuccessfully demand money.

The fight, which reportedly occurred at a Perrine store in the 18200 block of South Dixie Highway just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, was captured on cellphone video and posted on Facebook.

It’s unclear what sparked the incident, but police are reportedly investigating it as an armed robberyand searching for the two women involved. Police reportedly said one of the women had a gun, but did not display it. Miami-Dade Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The video, filmed by Jose Rivero and posted on the Only in Dade page on Facebook, shows the customers exchanging expletives with the staffers and demanding money. When one employee takes out a phone to apparently call police, the blonde, short-haired woman punches her in the face and grabs her phone. After the two struggle, the second suspect — with blonde long hair — follows her friend on the other side of the counter and begins to attack the employees.

They left the restaurant empty-handed, but not before one suspect knocked over a cash register in anger and left an employee with a few parting blows.

“You know what? F--- you and the money,” yelled the long-haired suspect as she left her crime partner behind and entered a nearby vehicle.

“Don’t bring your ass back here,” the employee later yells back.

After being knocked to the ground, the short-haired suspect complained about her injuries before joining her friend in their vehicle and leaving the scene.

“Look what she did to me,” the suspect says to the cameraman, seemingly unconcerned with evidence of her alleged crime being broadcast on the internet.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.