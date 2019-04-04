Man who attacked pair after gas station meeting to buy electronics is arrested, cops say

Nicholas Murch Pembroke Pines police

Nicholas Murch agreed to meet the man and woman at a Pembroke Pines gas station to buy electronics they were selling, police say.

But the transaction never happened.

Instead, police say Murch, 23, attacked the pair and shot at them.

According to police, the pair — using a social media platform — agreed to meet Murch just before 9 p.m. March 30, at a gas station in the 15800 block of Pines Boulevard.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Police say Murch shot at them multiple times, but no one was hit. He then got into a waiting car and they sped off, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4. One of the victims “sustained serious injury as a result of the aggravated battery and was transported to an area hospital by Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue,” police said.

On Tuesday, police found the car involved in the incident in Lauderhill. Police say the investigation led them to Murch.

“During a follow-up interview with Victim #1, Nicholas Murch was positively identified as the suspect who assaulted and shot at both victims,” police said in a news release.

On Thursday, with the help of the Coral Springs Police Department, Pembroke Pines’ Burglary Suppression Team arrested Murch near his Coral Springs home.

Murch has been charged with armed occupied burglary with an aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm (with shots fired) and throwing a deadly missile into an occupied conveyance.

Police say there was a getaway driver, but do not have any information on that person.

Anyone with information is asked to call 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).