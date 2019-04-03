Crime

The business the New Jersey guys ran out of Medley: a $16,000 phone fraud, cops say.

Marcos Alamonte-Jejia and Anyulia Recio-Carmona of New Jersey
Marcos Alamonte-Jejia and Anyulia Recio-Carmona of New Jersey Miami-Dade Corrections

Medley, home to more businesses than people, is where a pair of New Jersey guys ran their business, a $16,000 version of the Grandparent Scam, out of their temporary home.

At least, that’s what Medley police and the Miami-Dade state attorney’s office were saying Wednesday, a week after the arrests of Marcos Alamonte-Mejia, 23, of Belleville, New Jersey, and Anyulia Recio-Carmona, 28, of Newark. Each has pleaded not guilty to two counts of organized fraud under $20,000 and two counts of attempted fraudulent use of identification. Neither has posted his $140,000 bond.

Here’s a boiler plate Grandparent Scam: Someone calls a senior citizen with the story that a grandson or granddaughter is in legal trouble and needs a chunk of cash, usually to get out of jail. The hope is the senior citizen will be so distraught that he or she will act immediately — before making a few phone calls to double check that the grandchild needs cash.

Authorities say Alamonte-Mejia and Recio-Carmona ran a nephew version of The Grandparent Scam on someone in Louisiana’s Jefferson Parish, which is in the New Orleans-Metarie metropolitan area.

From an extended stay hotel in Medley, cops say, one of the two men called an elderly man in Louisiana on March 21. He said he was a Coral Gables criminal defense attorney assigned to the victim’s nephew and the nephew was being held on $10,000 bond. Their target sent the money to Medley.

They hit the target up again for $6,200. But after that, the senior citizen found out his nephew wasn’t in legal trouble in Florida, indeed wasn’t even in Florida. The victim called police in Jefferson Parish and Medley.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
