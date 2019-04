Getty Images/iStockphoto

A person has been detained after a man was stabbed to death, Miami police said.

Police said after answering a call just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, they found a man “bleeding profusely” at 60 W. 77th St.

Miami Fire Rescue took him to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.





This breaking news story will be updated as more is available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.