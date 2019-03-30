Crime

Person killed, Miami-Dade cop injured in police-involved shooting, cops say

By Martin Vassolo and

Carli Teproff

March 30, 2019

A body lies on the sidewalk near the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and 119th Street where a Miami-Dade Police officer was injured after a police-involved shooting in North Miami Saturday afternoon.
A person armed with a shotgun and clad in a bulletproof vest was killed by police and a Miami-Dade officer was injured during a standoff in North Miami on Saturday, police said.

Police have not released the names of the subject, who died at the scene, or the officer, who is receiving treatment at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami-Dade Police Deputy Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters Saturday evening that Miami-Dade officers responded as back up following reports of an armed subject in North Miami, near 119 street and Northeast Second Avenue.

North Miami was the primary department involved, Ramirez said.

“While engaging the subject, shots were fired,” Ramirez said outside Ryder Saturday night. “The subject is deceased on the scene and our officer was transported here to Ryder Trauma.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

