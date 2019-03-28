Armed intruder no match for a grandma with a rock, who likely saved her grandson’s life

Pherrick Thomas Jr. was fast asleep in his Little River home well past midnight Wednesday when he heard a knock on the door. The next few minutes were mostly a blurry life-or-death wrestling match, but by the time he was able to gather his senses, a woman and a man with a rifle blast to his shoulder were in custody — and his 65-year-old grandmother had emerged a hero.
“I yelled for my grandma to go get the girl while I was fighting for the gun,” Thomas said as he lit a cigarette he said would calm his nerves. “My grandma grabbed something and hit the guy I was struggling with in the forehead. That’s my grandma. I can’t let that happen. That’s when I got super strength and took the rifle, aimed it at him and boom.”
June Green, 65, who got “sucker punched” in the face, was otherwise doing alright Thursday afternoon as she recounted the encounter. Thomas had cuts and scrapes from his head to his toes, but he, too, survived mostly intact. Thursday afternoon police were still questioning the man and woman who charged into Thomas’s home. They hadn’t been named and charges hadn’t yet been filed.
A third suspect had not yet been captured, said Miami-Dade Detective Lee Cowart. Police, who heard the gunfire and were at the home in the 1800 block of Northwest 85th Street within a minute, according to police, spent more than four hours at the crime scene interviewing family members and gathering evidence.
Thomas, 26, who works odd landscaping jobs and just found work at an Olive Garden restaurant, said he was awakened just after 2 a.m. by a knock on the door of his bedroom at the back of the home. Thinking it was a friend who had gone to the movies, he didn’t even look outside to see who was there. He was surprised to find a woman, with whom he had a brief fling about two years ago, at the door.
“I recognized her immediately,” he said. “And then I saw a guy walking behind her and asked who it was. He walked up all calm and said give me everything, then he pulled out a gun. So I figured it was fight-or-flight. So I grabbed for the barrel.”
Thomas, who said he doesn’t like or know how to handle weapons, said he used what he learned from video games to twist the weapon away from the intruder as they wrestled in the dirt behind the home. Then he screamed for his grandmother to go get the girl, who was inside his bedroom searching for money.
Green struggled briefly with the girl, she said, then grabbed a rock or a piece of brick and went to help Thomas. As she hit the man in the head with the rock, Thomas wrestled away the rifle, took aim, he said and opened fire.
“That was the first time I ever fired a gun. But the guy kept fighting for like, a minute,” Thomas said.
Green said after a brief tug-of-war with the woman, she went to help her grandson.
“I had my hands around his neck. He hit me. Then some guy sucker-punched me. So I grabbed a brick or a rock, I’m not sure, and I hit him in the head. Then I started going to the face.”
Another man who Thomas didn’t recognize then showed up and they began wrestling. Finally, the man and the woman took off and jumped into a car. They didn’t get far before police found them. The woman was taken into custody and the injured man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, Cowart said.
The third suspect, who also fled, remained at-large late Thursday.
