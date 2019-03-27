‘How can you arrest me for something I did 20 years ago?’ exclaimed child rape suspect

It was more than just the accusation of molestation and sexual battery of a girl through her youth, from age 4 to 14 that put a 57-year-old Pembroke Pines man in jail, according to an arrest report.
It was the phone calls with the victim during which investigators claimed Wayne Chin recounted the acts and the enjoyment they gave him.
“(Chin) discussed how he engaged the victim in sexual acts,” the report said. “(Chin) stated that he recalled entering the victim’s bedroom at night and (engaging in oral sex). (Chin) bragged about how he took the victim’s virginity and solicited the victim to meet him this week in order to engage in sexual acts.”
The charges against Chin come in threes: a three-count of sexual assault by an adult on a sexual battery victim under 12 and a three-count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12.
Pines investigators say the woman who claimed Chin abused her throughout her youth “was able to vividly recall countless incidents wherein she was sexually abused by the defendant. The victim articulated the progression of her abuse in a timeline manner by explaining what occurred while living within different residences within the City of Pembroke Pines.”
It started at age 4, she said. Chin would come into her bedroom three to four times a week around 10 p.m.
The victim detailed how it started with Chin caressing her body under her clothes, but escalated to Chin forcing oral sex on her, and then years later — between the ages of 9 and 14 — forcing vaginal intercourse.
“The victim state that at this point in her life, this became her ‘normal,’” the report reads. “The victim stated that (Chin) would get mad if she denied him sex. The victim stated that she never told anyone because the defendant would always tell her that if she told anyone, she would be in trouble.”
After the phone calls, police arrested Chin at his home. He invoked his right to remain silent and said he wanted an attorney, the report said, but “began to make spontaneous utterances, such as “How can you arrest me for something I did 20 years ago?” and “I did not rape her, I just lay in her bed and sleep with her.”
The report claims Chin decided he wanted to talk without an attorney
“The defendant stated that, he did, in fact, engage in sexual acts with the victim, but claimed that it occurred when she was 18 years of age and 20 years ago, which would make the victim 5 years old,” the report said. “The defendant denied engaging in sexual acts with the victim when she was under the age of 18, however, contradicted himself when stating how long ago it was at the time of the offense.”
