Teacher charged with molesting six students at Miami elementary school

A Miami elementary school teacher was charged Friday with sexually molesting half a dozen fifth-graders over the past five months, each time when they approached his desk and asked questions about assignments.
Each student told police they didn’t immediately come forward because they were afraid of repercussions from the teacher.
Alejandro Perez, 60, a teacher in the Miami-Dade Public Schools system for over three decades who now teaches at Charles R. Hadley Elementary in Northwest Miami-Dade, was taken into custody Friday and charged with six counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child and another six counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 16.
He is being detained at the Turner Guilford Knight correctional facility and has been denied bond. He remained locked up Monday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
According to Perez’s arrest form, the students said that in each incident after approaching Perez’s desk, he touched them on the buttocks then moved his hand up their thighs. In at least three incidents, another student in the classroom took cellphone video of the encounters.
Police said several of the students confirmed it was them in the video. During the investigation, which began March 15, Perez, while still employed, was moved to an alternate site away from any school. Police found him there Friday and took him into custody.
Miami-Dade Public Schools is in the process of firing Perez. He has no history of similar conduct, a school’s spokeswoman said.
The arrest of Perez comes on the heels of new charges against former Brownsville Middle School teacher Wendell Nibbs, 53. He’s accused of serial sexual misconduct at the school dating back to 2017. Already jailed and awaiting trial on two sexual assault charges, Nibbs was additionally charged last week with raping two other teenaged students, one who believes he may have fathered her child.
Comments