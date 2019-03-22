He fatally struck a motorcyclist, hit a car, took off and crashed again, police said

After crashing into a motorcyclist and another car in his Chevy Impala, Rey Villanueva kept going until he hopped a curb, crashed into a metal light pole and flipped his car on its roof, police said.
When officers arrived they found the 30-year-old “with his license plate in his bloody hands,” an officer wrote in a report.
Villanueva, who according to police failed field sobriety tests, was arrested on charges including DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene with death, leaving the scene with property damage and reckless driving.
According to police, Villanueva was heading north on U.S. 1 about 7 a.m. Thursday when he struck a motorcyclist and a gray 2010 Toyota Camry in the intersection of Southwest 17th Avenue.
“The driver of the Chevy Impala sped off and abandoned the crash site,” police said in a news release. The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.
Villanueva, police said, continued driving, crossing over grassy medians and driving fast during rush hour traffic. At Southwest 12th Avenue and 22nd Street, Villanueva lost control of his vehicle and it overturned, according to his arrest report.
Officers saw Villanueva trying to remove the license plate from his car, they said. They soon realized that the Impala was the same one involved in the deadly crash at U.S. 1 and Southwest 17th Avenue.
An officer said in the report that there was “a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting” from Villanueva. He then agreed to field sobriety tests, police said. Meanwhile, a witness from the first crash, according to the report, was able to identify Villanueva.
After five tests, including the one leg stand and the walk and turn, officers determined that Villanueva was impaired, according to the report.
Villanueva refused to take a breath test, police said. Because there was a fatal crash, blood was drawn from Villanueva, according to the report.
