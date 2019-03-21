Woman killed, man critically hurt in what cops say may have been an attempted murder-suicide

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured Thursday in what police say may have been an attempted murder-suicide.
A 911 call came in by a “male juvenile” at about 3:40 p.m. reporting a shooting in the area of Southwest 23rd Avenue and 16th Terrace in Miami’s Coral Way neighborhood.
When officers arrived at the home they found a man and woman, both wounded.
Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center for treatment. The woman later died from her injuries. The man was in critical condition, police say. Their relationship was not immediately known.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
No other information was immediately available.
Comments