Woman killed, man critically hurt in what cops say may have been an attempted murder-suicide

A South Florida man pleaded guilty Thursday to sending pipe bombs to CNN and prominent critics of President Donald Trump in a wave of attacks that harmed no one but spread fear of political violence across the U.S. for days leading up to last fall’s midterm elections.

Cesar Sayoc, 57 — a former bodybuilder, stripper and pizza delivery worker who was living out of his van before his arrest in Plantation last October — sobbed as he entered the plea before a federal judge in New York.