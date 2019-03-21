Crime

Woman killed, man critically hurt in what cops say may have been an attempted murder-suicide

By Carli Teproff and

Charles Rabin

March 21, 2019 07:38 PM

Police investigators work the crime scene of what may have been an attempted murder suicide at a home at Southwest 23rd Avenue and 16th Terrace in Miami on Thursday.
Police investigators work the crime scene of what may have been an attempted murder suicide at a home at Southwest 23rd Avenue and 16th Terrace in Miami on Thursday. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Police investigators work the crime scene of what may have been an attempted murder suicide at a home at Southwest 23rd Avenue and 16th Terrace in Miami on Thursday. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured Thursday in what police say may have been an attempted murder-suicide.

A 911 call came in by a “male juvenile” at about 3:40 p.m. reporting a shooting in the area of Southwest 23rd Avenue and 16th Terrace in Miami’s Coral Way neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the home they found a man and woman, both wounded.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center for treatment. The woman later died from her injuries. The man was in critical condition, police say. Their relationship was not immediately known.

No other information was immediately available.



Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

  Comments  