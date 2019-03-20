Charges dropped against woman whose arrest after calling police was captured on video

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on Wednesday dropped charges against Dyma Loving, the woman whose rough arrest in South Miami-Dade two weeks ago after she called 911 about a man pointing a shotgun at her was captured on video.
In a brief statement, prosecutors said charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence were dismissed before a noon meeting with Loving’s attorney Justin Moore.
“Our review of the case material indicated that those charges could not be supported by the evidence,” said state attorney spokesman Ed Griffith.
Loving was arrested on March 5 after calling 911 to say that a man named Frank Tumm had called her and friend Adrianna Greene “hookers” and yelled racial epithets at them as they passed by on the sidewalk in front of his home. Then, they said, he pointed a shotgun at them.
Loving was taken into custody after Miami-Dade Police Officer Alejandro Giraldo initially approached the two women asking them who called Tumm a “f---ot.”
As Loving became increasingly upset while Giraldo peppered her with questions, the officer upped his threats, at one point telling Loving he was considering involuntarily committing her to a hospital and that he didn’t like the tone of her voice.
After she asked the officers why she was being drilled with questions when it was Tumm who pointed a gun at her head, video captured Giraldo and two other officers pushing Loving against a fence, pulling the woman to the ground after she’s placed in a headlock and handcuffing her. The video caused an uproar in the community and beyond.
Tumm was not initially charged, police said, after he told them he didn’t have a weapon. He was arrested a week later and charged with aggravated assault after the police body camera footage was released.
Giraldo was suspended pending an investigation into his actions when the initial cellphone video taken by Greene jettisoned across social media. Subsequent body camera footage released by police gave a more clear picture of the officer’s interaction with Loving.
Loving and Moore visited with the state attorney Wednesday afternoon. The attorney said his client was waiting for the charges to be dropped before filing a civil rights lawsuit against Giraldo and the police department. Prosecutors are looking into the actions of the officers who arrested Loving and Moore said his client would be fully cooperative.
