A woman was hit by not one, but two vehicles. And neither driver stopped, cops say

Miami police are looking for a driver of a black or dark sedan and the driver of a white van after detectives say they both hit a woman crossing a Little Haiti street over the weekend and then took off.
Laurene Fermilien Jean, who was critically injured, was in the intersection of Miami Avenue and Northeast 80th Terrace at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night when she was hit by a black or dark-colored sedan, police said.
The impact knocked the 66-year-old over. That’s when a white van ran over her, police said.
Jean was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she remains.
Jean’s family was expected to ask for the community’s help in finding the hit-and-run drivers Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or the Miami Police Traffic Homicide office at 305-603-6525.
