South Florida priest jailed, accused of drugging and raping a parishioner

A Homestead priest was jailed Friday night on allegations he drugged a woman and raped her.
Father Jean Claude Jean-Philippe, the parochial vicar at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Homestead, has been charged with sexual battery of an incapacitated victim. He remained jailed Saturday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
The arrest report on Jean-Philippe, 64, was not immediately available.
A source with knowledge of the case told the Miami Herald that the victim is a parishioner who would often bring Jean-Philippe food. She told investigators he gave her a drink that caused her to pass out, and she woke up naked in a bed next to him. Police were not notified until she confided in another clergy person.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
