Conor McGregor yelled ‘F--- you’ after stealing fan’s phone, Miami lawsuit claims

Conor McGregor was arrested this week after a fan said the star fighter smashed and stole his camera phone outside an iconic Miami Beach hotel. Now, the fan is suing the colorful mixed martial artist.
Ahmed Abdirzak filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade on Thursday accusing McGregor of “battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”
Miami Beach police officers arrested McGregor, 30, Monday on charges of strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief, both felonies.
Abdirzak, 22, is a British citizen and father of one who lives in London. He works at his family’s Somali restaurant.
He was on a 10-day vacation in Miami with friends. His Coral Gables lawyer, Santiago Cueto, said his client has received “hateful threats and comments” online from McGregor fans since he reported the attack to police.
McGregor was leaving the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel when Abdirzak recognized the fighter while the two were outside at the hotel valet. The two had been at the famous LIV nightclub inside the hotel.
Abdirzak recognized McGregor, got out his smartphone and tried to take a photo. McGregor walked up to him, extended his left hand as if to shake his hand and then angrily “punched” the phone out of the man’s hand, according to the lawsuit. The phone fell on the ground and McGregor stomped on it repeatedly, the suit said.
“The defendant then picked up the smashed phone and slipped it into his pocket before strutting to a waiting SUV,” the lawsuit said.
When Abdirzak demanded his $1,000 phone back, McGregor “just laughed” and yelled “F--- you!” before the SUV sped off, according to the lawsuit.
“McGregor’s outrageous actions were willful malicious, deliberate, and were done with reckless or negligent indifference,” Cueto wrote in the lawsuit.
McGregor, a former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship title holder who famously fought and lost to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in August 2017, was booked briefly into a Miami-Dade jail on Monday night. He posted bond, and is now awaiting trial on April 10.
His Miami defense lawyer, Samuel Rabin, said in a statement Monday that his client “was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”
The colorful Irish fighter has been in South Florida on vacation as he prepares for his UFC comeback. McGregor was also arrested nearly one year ago in New York City after police said he attacked a charter bus carrying several UFC fighters, throwing a dolly through the window. The attack happened after a media day for UFC 223.
He was initially charged with two felonies, but ended up pleading guilty to a disorderly conduct charge. His sentence: three days of anger management courses and five days of community service.
